Major cache of arms, ammo recovered in Machil

Srinagar, Oct 1: A major cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian army in Machil sector of Kupwara district, officials said.

“In a significant joint operation conducted by Kupwara Police and the Indian Army, a substantial cache of arms and ammunition was unearthed in the Poshmargi area of Machhal”, said a police spokesman in a statement.

The operation, the statement reads, was initiated based on specific intelligence input developed by Kupwara Police underscores the unwavering commitment of our security forces to maintain peace and security in the region.

“On the afternoon of September 30, 2023, a meticulously planned operation commenced in the suspected region, marked by its challenging terrain and the ever-present threat posed by anti-national elements. The collaborative effort of Kupwara Police and the Indian Army was executed with precision and dedication, reflecting their determination to safeguard the nation.”

“During the exhaustive search operation, a natural cave yielded a treasure trove of arms and ammunition that had been illicitly transported across the Line of Control (LoC)”, reads the statement adding the haul included; 1 AK Series Rifle, 4 AK Magazines, 2 UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher), 2 Hand Grenades, 26 UBGL Grenades, 2088 rounds of 7.62 mm AK ammunition, 1 Silencer (Sound Suppressor), 900 grams of PEK (Potassium Nitrate), 20 No.27 Detonators, 19 Commercial Detonators with wire, 2 Booster Charges, 2 Explosive Devices (exact type yet to be determined), 10 Modified Mechanism Devices, 4 9V Batteries and 1 ICom Radio Set.

“This astounding discovery is a testament to the vigilance and proactive stance adopted by the Police and Army in curbing the inflow of arms and ammunition to the hands of terrorists operating in the region. It highlights the commitment of our forces to thwart any attempt to disrupt peace and security in the valley”, reads the statement.

“The recovery operation demonstrates the dedication of our security forces to protect our borders and ensure the safety of our citizens. Their relentless efforts in intelligence gathering and swift action have undoubtedly made our nation more secure”, concludes the statement.