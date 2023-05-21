MAJK to train 1000 climbers, hold 9 trekking expeditions

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 21: Mountaineering Association of Jammu and Kashmir (MAJK) has promised to train 1000 young students into expert climbers and hold as many as nine trekking expeditions in the Union Territory during the sports season of 2023-24.

This was revealed by the calendar of activities released by the MAJK in a well attended event this evening. The calendar was released Anil Goswami, former Home Secretary along with B R Sharma, former Chief Secretary of J&K and ex Legislator, Ashwani Sharma.

Highlighting the activities to be undertaken by MAJK and its affiliated clubs, senior vice president, Ram Khajuria mentioned that the highlight of this year's major activity shall be a prestigious mountaineering expedition to multiple peaks in Ladakh, all above 20000ft.

The Association shall also organise a UT level Sport Climbing competition for visually challenged climbers at Jammu besides participating in the Zonal and National Sport Climbing competitions after holding U T Championship and 15 district championships.

Further, the MAJK shall organize nine trekking expeditions, two specialized sport climbing coaching camps for potential National medal winners besides training of Shivani Charak at Bern, Switzerland prior to her participation in the IFSC World Championship at (an Olympic qualifying event).

To spot the talent at the grass root level, the Association aims to train about 1000 sport climbers by organizing coaching cum competitions for school students throughout the year.

The calendar was released in the presence of Zorawar Singh Jamwal (president); Sumit Khajuria (vice president); Parveen Sharma (Chairman, CCBL); Rahul Sharma (Chairman, Sprawling Buds ICSE School); Prof. Suman Lata (GCW Parade); Arti Sharma (Director, Sprawling Buds ICSE School); Mridhu Padha ( Vice Principal of St. Xavier School) and Rakesh Goswami (Shivalik Mountaineering and Adventure Sports Club).

Prominent among others present included Upkar Singh Jamwal (Director, Aryan Oriental Convent Higher Secondary School, Udhampur); Apurav Gupta (Head of Operations, JK Montessori School); H K Dhar (Principal of Shastri Memorial School); Sushil Singh (treasurer), Navneet Gupta and Sonam Sidharth (both executive members) and international climbers including Shivani Charak, Shilpa Charak, Arun Deep Singh as also popular Radio Jockey, Shwetima Jamwal.

Zorawar Singh Jamwal, president MAJK expressed his gratitude to the J&K Sports Council, especially its Secretary Nuzhat Gul for its initiative to provide an international standard climbing wall to the Association.

Earlier, Sonam Sidharth, an executive member of the Association, highlighted the achievements of the Association since its inception in 1986. The function was very ably anchored by Arti Sharma, Director, Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Jammu.