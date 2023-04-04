Maintain integrity of tax system: Commissioner STD

Jammu Tawi, Apr 3: Commissioner State Taxes Department (STD), J&K, Dr. Rashmi Singh today remarked that the Department has created an ecosystem, where it acts as a facilitator as well as an awareness generator, adding that revenue augmentation can only be achieved through consistent efforts both at level of jurisdictional circles as well as enforcement wings.

The Commissioner made these remarks during the felicitation ceremony of officers and officials of State Taxes Department (STD) at Excise & Taxation Complex, Railhead here for their exceptional performance and special efforts in detecting cases of GST evasion and subsequent realization of tax and penalty from the evaders, thereby making significant contributions to J&K's revenue collection.

While congratulating the officers and officials for their outstanding achievements, Dr. Singh appreciated their hard work and dedication towards duties. She emphasized that there is a need to continue with their efforts in future also to maintain the integrity of the tax system and ensure that J&K's revenue collection targets are met.

The Commissioner said that the department is in the process of strengthening its human resource through a process of regular training and workshops of the staff as well as knowledge sharing with the different states. She added that “KAR-TAVYA” -a tax awareness initiative recently launched by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha needs to be carried forward through continuous awareness making tax compliance a norm among the public.