Mahua Moitra ‘took bribes’ to ask questions in parliament, claims BJP MP

NEW DELHI: In a shocking allegation, BJP's Nishikant Dubey on Sunday claimed that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had taken “bribes” from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in parliament.

Dubey has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing Moitra of breach of parliamentary privilege and demanding her immediate suspension from house.

The BJP MP claimed that Hiranandani had paid Rs 2 crore and gifts like expensive i-phone to the Trinamool MP and had also given her Rs 75 lakh to contest elections.

Out of the 61 questions Moitra had raised in parliament recently, 50 were seeking information “with the intent of protecting or perpetuating business interests of Darshan Hiranandani and his company”, Dubey claimed in his letter.

He further alleged that the questions were often focused on the Adani Group, another business conglomerate, “Hiranandani Group was bidding for business against”.

“Now, with the unmasking of quid pro quo in the form of ugly and deliberate motive of Smt Mahua Moitra, to raise money from a businessman in leu of asking questions in Lok Sabha, targeting another business Group, it has become amply clear that the edifice of ‘morality' being exhibited by Smt Mahua Moitra was nothing but a ‘Machiavellian Camouflage' for committing a crime by entering into a criminal conspiracy and at the same time enjoying the title given to Smt Mahua Moitra: as a firebrand Member of Parliament' which is nothing but a sham,” Dubey said in his letter.

Responding to the BJP MP's allegations, Moitra said she welcomes any enquiry against her.

“Multiple breach of privileges pending against fake degreewala and other BJP luminaries. Welcome any motions against me right after Speaker finishes dealing with those,” Moitra said in a post on X.

She also demanded that the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies file an FIR in the Adani coal scam before coming to her doorstep.

The Hiranandani Group has also dismissed Dubey's allegation, saying they were not in the “business of politics”.

“We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so,” a Group spokesperson was quoted as saying by NDTV.