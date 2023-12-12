Mahindra launches BLAZO X m-DURA Tipper and BSV Range of Construction Equipment at EXCON 2023

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Mahindra's Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) and Construction Equipment Division (MCE), a part of the Mahindra Group, today launched its latest offerings at EXCON 2023, demonstrating their commitment to innovation and reliability. The “Naya India ka Naya Tipper” Mahindra BLAZO X m-DURA and new CEV5 range of Construction Equipment's are set to redefine the standards in their respective categories, offering advanced features and compliance with the latest industry norms.

At the MTB stall OD67 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Mahindra's entire range of BSV construction equipment like RoadMaster and EarthMaster, as well as the extensive truck range like BLAZO X m-DURA 35 Tipper, BLAZO X 28 Transit Mixer, FURIO 10 Fuel Bowser with 6KL and Loadking OPTIMO Tipper were on display. Mahindra also demonstrated the new concept – LiftMaster compact crane, with loading and hauling capacity, which aims to provide a versatile solution for construction needs.Speaking on the occasion, Jalaj Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Our consistent efforts to introduce cutting-edge products and technologies, coupled with its emphasis on local manufacturing, exemplify the company's strong support for the Make in India initiative. The introduction of the Blazo X m-Dura Tipper and New CEV5 range of construction equipment at EXCON, reaffirms Mahindra's commitment towards the commercial vehicle and construction equipment segment, and the company is poised to continue leading the way with its innovative and customer-centric approach. While m-DURA tipper is poised to become the most reliable partner among our customers with it proven and sturdy aggregates, the New CEV5 range is the outcome of agility of our engineers who have made these products ready, much before the timeline defined by govt.”

Customer Welfare Programs such as Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan aim to provide 1100 scholarships for Truck Driver's Daughters, by direct bank transfer of INR 10,000 and a certificate in recognition of this achievement.

MTBD's service network has expanded to 400 plus touch points, including 80 3S dealerships and over 2900 Roadside assistance service points and Spares network of over 1600 retail outlets on key trucking routes across India.