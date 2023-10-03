Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology drove J&K towards India: Farooq

JAMMU, Oct 2: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that the Gandhi Jayanti is not only commemorated as the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi but also his timeless values of non-violence, social justice and communal harmony.

“It was he who saw the ray of hope in J&K when the rest of the country had been taken over by the communal frenzy.

We the people of J&K also saw the paradise of our ideas in the efforts of Gandhi,” said Abdullah while paying tributes and homage to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary at the party's provincial headquarters Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan here.

“It was in his vision of a free India that we saw the dream of Naya Kashmir come true. It was his ideology that drove J&K towards India, the need of the hour calls for strengthening those values,” he said.

The party leaders apprised NC President about the problems being faced by the people of Jammu region in absence of popular Government and also due to hollow policies of present dispensation.

Threadbare discussions were held on upcoming elections.

Dr Abdullah along with party leaders also visited the residence of Pyare Lal Handoo, former Minister to condole the untimely and sad demise of his son Rajinder Handoo and conveyed sympathy.