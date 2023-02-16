Maha Shivratri: Jubin Nautiyal releases his new song ‘Mere Bhole Nath’

Mumbai : As Maha Shivratri is around the corner, versatile singer Jubin Nautiyal has come up with a devotional track ‘Mere Bhole Nath’. Presented by T-Series. The music video takes you on an emotional ride of an underprivileged boy. Jubin co-sung the melodious track with Payal Dev. “Since Maha Shivratri is around the corner, I am really happy to release this song devoted to Lord Shiva. I hope the listeners feel the devotion and peace of mind as they remember Lord Shiva through this song,” Jubin said. Payal also expressed her happiness about lending her voice to the devotional track. She said, “Since the song is for Lord Shiva, it’s very soothing when you listen to it. I am really glad to have worked on this song, especially for Maha Shivratri.” T-Series presents a new devotional track ‘Mere Bhole Nath’ sung by Jubin Nautiyal on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

This year, the auspicious festival of Maha Shivaratri falls on February 18, 2023. The Hindu festival celebrates the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. Many observe fasts on the day and seek the blessings of the almighty by not sleeping throughout the night and chanting his name.