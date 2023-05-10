Maha Samprokshanam ritual at Jammu’s Venkateswara temple on Jun 8: TTD Chairman

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, May 09: Maha Samprokshana ritual at under construction Sri Venkateswara temple Jammu will be observed on June 8 while the festival begins on June 3 with Ankurarpanam.

This was stated by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Tuesday after visiting the temple construction site.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting Venkateswara Swamy (Balaji) temple at Maheen on Shidra-Bahu Fort stretch of Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Jammu, he said that TTD has taken up the construction of Venkateswara temples across various cities for the benefit of those devotees who could not visit to Tirumala.

“So far, we have constructed temples at Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and temples are coming up at Mumbai, Raipur, Ahmedabad in near future,” he said.

Apart from cities, to take forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma Prachara to the grassroot level we have also constructed Lord Venkateswara (Balaji) temples at remote areas like Seetampeta, Rampachodavaram in Andhra Pradesh”, the TTD Chairman said.

Subba Reddy said, besides the main temple at Jammu, sub-shrines, Potu-kitchen area, Annaprasadam counter, parking lot and landscapes would also come up soon.

Briefing on the Maha Samprokshanam, he said, the religious event will last for five days from June 4 to June 8 with Ankurarpanam on June 3.

On June 8, Vigraha Pratistha, Maha Samprokshanam will be performed in the auspicious time.

The devotees will be allowed for Lord's darshan from 12 noon onwards on June 8, Reddy said, as the temple is located away from the City, we have sought the help of Government of Jammu to provide round the clock security”.

Local Advisory Committee Chairman of Delhi Vemi Reddy Prasanti Reddy, Joint Executive Officer of TTD Veerabrahmam , Chief Vigilance & Security Officer Narasimha Kishore, local SP of Jammu Rahul, TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, TTD PRO Dr T Ravi , District Administration and Police officers and others were also present.

Earlier, government of Jammu and Kashmir has allotted over 62 acres of land and the temple was constructed at Rs 30 crore. The devotees who are visiting Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, shall have the blessings of Bhagawan Sri Balaji Venkateswara too.