Magisterial Probe Ordered Into Sidhra Encounter In Jammu

Jammu, Jan 18: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a magisterial probe into the encounter in Sidhra area here in December last year in which four terrorists were killed.

Assistant Commissioner, Jammu, Piyush Dhotra has been appointed as an enquiry officer to conduct the probe into the encounter which took place near police check-point at Sidhra on December 28, according to an order issued by the additional district magistrate.

“I have been directed to conduct a magisterial enquiry and submit the report to district magistrate, Jammu”, Dhotra said in a notice on Wednesday.

The probe has been ordered in accordance with the guidelines issued by the National Human Rights Commission.

“In order to gather facts of the matter and to conduct enquiry in a fair and transparent manner, anyone having any information can come to the office and record his or her statement from today till January 21”, the officer said.

Four heavily-armed terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir after infiltrating from Pakistan, were killed in the “chance encounter” with security forces here.

Seven AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large quantity of ammunition were also seized from their possession.