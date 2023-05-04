MA Stadium Club bags Kabaddi trophy in Police meet

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 04: The MA Stadium Club won the Kabaddi Tournament which was organised by IRP 18 Bn of the J&K Armed Police under Civic Action Programme at District Police Lines, here today.

In the final, MA Stadium defeated Jammu United Club. Inspector General of Armed Police, Mahendra Nath Tiwari and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Armed Police Jammu Range, Nisha Nathyal presented the title trophies and other individual prizes.

Both these special guests presented Rs 15,000 to the winner while runners-up Jammu United got Rs 10,000. Among others present were Commanding Officer of IRP 18th Bn, Kulbir Singh.

In total, eight teams took part in this event on knock out basis. In the semifinals, Jammu United beat Kabaddi Club Kathua and MA Stadium Club trounced Garhi Kabaddi Club Udhampur.

Also present were Shamsheer Hussain, SSP Security Jammu; Ramnish Gupta, SP Headquarters Jammu; Rajinder Kumar, SP; K.D. Bhagat, DySP DAR Jammu; Surinder Pal Singh, DySP; Satvinder Singh, DySP and Sajad Hussain, DySP.