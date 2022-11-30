Lux Industries releases new TVC ‘Garam Bhi, Patla Bhi’

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Lux Industries Limited, (BSE: 539542 | NSE: LUXIND), one of the country’s largest innerwear manufacturers, known for its

innovative and customer-demand-driven product offerings, manufacturing more than 100 products across 14 major brands comprising a complete

range of innerwear and outerwear for men, women, and children, has yet again created a buzz with its new advertisement campaign film ‘Garam

Bhi, Patla Bhi’.

The new Campaign which has been conceived for the brand ‘Lux Parker’ highlights the ultimate comfort in staying warm from within during

winter by wearing Lux Parker thermal wear. It is a perfect addition to the winter closet of every consumer. Targeted to every individual consumer

across ages, the campaign film stars popular television actress, Pooja Gor as the lead cast. The campaign is live across television, social media,

outdoor, print, and on-ground channels. Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Mr. Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux industries said

“Over the years, Lux has always developed innovative product offerings that are driven by customer demand in response to shifts in consumer

tastes and preferences; and this campaign is a testament to this ideal of ours. Since winter season is almost upon us, we picked this up as an

opportunity to highlight how Lux Parker has the perfect design, thickness and material to be worn as an undershirt, under trousers or individually

and is truly the best warmer for the entire family.

Our products are thin, light, comfortable, and well-fitting, but most importantly, it gives the wearer the much-needed warmth to keep the chilly

weather at bay. We really hope that consumers would enjoy our products as well as the new campaign.”