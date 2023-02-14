Lux Industries breaks gender stereotype, associates Jacqueline for promotion

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Lux Industries Limited has created yet another sensation in the men’s hosiery industry in India when it roped in woman celebrity Jacqueline Fernandez to promote products of Lux Cozi, the first of its kind by any men’s innerwear brand. To this effect, the brand has launched a new TVC campaign ‘Yeh Nahi Toh Kuch Nahi’ which has been created by Yellow Beetle Films and directed by Gauri Shinde.

The association with a woman celebrity not only breaks gender stereotypes but also marks another shift for the brand in the men’s hosiery category. Men are often seen promoting their vests, but how often do we see women promoting men’s vests? Against all odds, Lux Cozi desired a significant shift in their original thinking by taking a more assertive stance to include a woman for the first time in India in the promotion of men’s hosiery.

This move is expected to strengthen the brand’s connection while simultaneously capturing the target audience’s attention and meeting the expectations and aspirations of today’s youth. Ashok Kumar Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries, stated, “This is the first time, a men’s hosiery brand has engaged with a woman celebrity for promoting its products. As an innovative & consumer driven brand, we have always tried to meet the consumer demand by choosing our main protagonists based on their connection and pull with our target consumers.

This time too, it’s no exception. We hope this will take the brand to newer heights and create a deeper connection with its discerning consumers,”Speaking on the association & the launch of the new campaign, Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries said “As a brand, we are known for our innovation in the industry and this time, we wanted to break the old fashioned gender stereotype through the campaign and highlight how today’s women don’t hesitate in making the first move.

Typically, innerwear brands portray conventional male-dominant imagery, but our film depicts a role reversal where we normalize and make the woman lead. This is probably the first time a men’s inner wear brand is showing a woman in lead. Our objective is to build a stronger connection with the consumers, and we are certain that this campaign will grab the eyeballs of the general mass.”