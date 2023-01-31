Louis Philippe’s `Fashion Craft Ltd’ awarded ‘TRUE Zero Waste Gold certification’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Louis Philippe, part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), manufacturing factory – Fashion Craft Ltd. has been awarded TRUE Zero Waste Gold certification by Green Business Certification Inc. (‘GBCI’). It is the first industrial manufacturing unit in India and the second worldwide to receive this certification.

Fashion Craft uses novel waste management strategies that promotes sustainable resource management and waste reduction practices. These measures, taken together, contribute to positive environmental, health, and economic outcomes. The factory has implemented a variety of sustainability measures including Reduce-Reuse-Recycle approach; diversion of waste from landfills, sustainable packaging, and processes such as in-house composting, zero-waste purchasing, and hazardous waste prevention. There is a strong emphasis on redesigning, innovation, and employee training in these aspects. The brand embarked on its sustainability journey ‘ReEarth – For Our Tomorrow’ with a focus on operations, to restore the balance between natural resources and business ecosystems. It aims to meet ambitious sustainability targets and business objectives while balancing risks and opportunities for all relevant ESG initiatives.

This transition will embed sustainability throughout the spectrum of design development, supply chain and end of use for product life cycle thinking and circular approach.