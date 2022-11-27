Long term cannabis use can cause severe memory dysfunction

Srinagar, Nov 26: A study has revealed that long term

use of cannabis affects cognitive functions and can cause

severe dysfunction in working memory.

The study conducted by Zoya Mir, a noted clinical

Psychologist along with Dr Yasir Rather Professor,

Department of Psychiatry (IMHANS) GMC Srinagar to

understand the cognitive functioning of people who smoke

cannabis has revealed that it can give short term relief but

affects cognitive functions.

The study has revealed that cannabis affects the

visuospatial processing of an individual and hence

affecting them while driving a vehicle.

It also said that cannabis affects the inhibition function and

cognitive flexibility, the two core executive functions meant

for planning and decision making.

“So people who use cannabis will have difficulty in

controlling their impulses and will have impaired decision

making. This impairment affects their daily life, their

personal, social as well as academic or occupational life

without them even noticing it,” Zoya said.

Also, she said that use of cannabis results in mild

impairment on mental flexibility, set shifting and attention

while on recent and remote memory no dysfunction was

seen in the majority of the participants.

"Our study findings suggested severe impairments in

working memory, attention and concentration ability,

learning new information, visual and verbal memory, '' she

said.

A very common myth among youngsters is that cannabis

doesn’t affect our cognition and it isn't addictive. But the

research doesn’t approve it,” she told.

Majority of patients with Cannabis Dependence Syndrome

(78%) lived in nuclear families and this could have a

possible explanation because urban areas tend to have

more nuclear families with both parents working, higher

socio-economic status which somewhere puts children off

the radar of regular supervision and being alone. “So,

children of such families are more prone to use cannabis.

Around 98% of people using cannabis were unmarried

which indicates that the unmarried population were more

inclined towards using substances,” Mir said.