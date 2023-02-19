Long-lost magical item on our plate

Millets are one of the most amazing foods for the human body but these have remained a low-key affair in the Indian diet and for our palate

Amarnath Halember

After two years of isolation and chaotic challenges, people have finally realised the importance of maintaining a healthy mental and physical routine. The health-conscious culture has brought back many long-lost foods and habits that once supported healthy well-being. But is it affordable for all of us? Poverty and population rise are still one of the leading factors responsible for a lot of issues in the country. Hence, people as well as the government had no other choice but to introduce grains and other food items that can be affordable. This is where millet made its grand entry again!

The 2023-24 Indian budget session had a significant announcement about millets and called them “Shree Anna” for their miraculous benefits. Be it a 9-to-5 employee, student or homemaker, millets have nutritional benefits for everyone. Its dual benefits of being cultivated as food and fodder are an exceptional tool to polish the country’s economy. There cannot be enough reasons to add the superfood to our cuisine again.

The humble food diversity is the essence of India. Here, there is a massive diversity in climatic conditions, traditions, rituals, languages, beliefs, food, culture, costumes, and much more. Millets are perfect for every region and grow pesticide-free giving less stress to the farmers. It does not require much maintenance like other grains or food items and hence is the humble food on the Indian palate.

Packed with macronutrients like protein and fiber, millets help keep up with the digestive system. In hot and humid places like the west of India, there are often issues like water scarcity and it is difficult to keep up with the diet and overall health. The magical grains are perfect for such conditions. It provides sustainable energy and ample nutrition that makes a person feel heavy for long hours. Even on fasting days and occasions, millet can prove to be the best substitute for cheap adulterated food items available in the market. There are millets for every season: Jowar, Raagi, Bajra, Ramdana, Cheena, and Saama are some of the popular ones.

Boundless benefits

As discussed above, there are a plethora of health benefits that one can grab by consuming millet as a part of routine meals. Cravings are a big culprit in making disastrous eating mistakes and stress eating too! What can be done to tackle these? Does feeling full by consuming superfoods can help? But that is not enough for people to realise the importance of keeping junk at bay. Let us help you know some amazing facts about consuming Shree Anna: Millets can eradicate the beginning, ongoing, or possibilities of suffering from obesity and diabetes. These are gluten-free with a low glycemic index and high dietary fiber and antioxidants. Protein, essential fatty acids, dietary fiber, B-Vitamins, iron zinc, potassium, and magnesium are some of the essential components of millet that help protect against nutritional deficiency among children and women. They also support smallholders and marginal farmers to deal with climate change in drylands

Millets have been in our traditional way before diet shortcuts were introduced. Packaged food, no matter how good the brand you use to fill your tummy up, is not going to fill any nutritional gaps for one’s mental as well as physical health. Most of our diseases and issues are genetically forwarded to the next generation and by consuming junk and irrelevant food items we somehow pass our troubles to our children. There are many superfoods like millet that need more space in your kitchen for healthy well-being.

This is what the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the UN has to say about millets: As the global agrifood systems face challenges to feed an ever-growing global population, resilient cereals like millets provide an affordable and nutritious option, and efforts need to be scaled-up to promote their cultivation. “Millets can play an important role and contribute to our collective efforts to achieve sustainable development, eliminate hunger, adapt to climate change, promote biodiversity, and transform agrifood systems,” FAO Director-General QU Dongyu has said.

India is betting big on millets. The Centre and State Governments are going to work together to promote millets in 2023. The Central Ministries, States and Indian embassies have been allotted a focused month to endorse the International Year of Millets (IYM) and spread awareness about the benefits of the grain. The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. India has planned multiple activities as the International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023 kicks off.

Last year, the United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets on the initiative of the Indian Government. The Narendra Modi Government’s proposal was backed by 72 other countries. The Prime Minister has insisted on making the International Year of Millets a ‘people’s movement’ while positioning India as the ‘global hub for millets’.

(The writer is the

Executive Director and

CEO of NextG Apex India.

The views expressed

are personal)