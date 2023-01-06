Limiting online gaming

The government must set up a system to monitor online casinos that pose as

gaming portals.

One of the internet’s fastest-growing industries, online gaming has become extremely popular due to the allure of large prizes.

However, not every gaming website is the same. Some are actual gambling sites that pose as internet resources. As a reason, a

large number of unintentional users—mostly teenagers—are engaging in gambling without even realising it and incurring

significant financial losses. Online gaming is a sector that offers a lot of potential for Indian companies and is expected to grow

rapidly in the near future. India has one of the largest gaming markets in the world, with over 507 million active users. The

staggering size of the vertical is $2.6 billion, according to data provided by Interactive Media Venture Capital Fund Lumikai in its

most recent report. By 2027, it is anticipated that the domestic gaming market will have almost quadrupled to $8.6 billion. The

Indian government is currently taking action to ensure that “online games” comply with Indian regulations in order to safeguard

players from the negative impacts of gambling. When they are put into practise, their effectiveness will become apparent.

Recently, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was given responsibility for all issues relating to online

gaming (MeitY). New modifications that the government has recommended include reasonable limitations on “hosting,

displaying, uploading, publishing, transmitting, or sharing” any online game that is in violation of Indian law, including any

prohibition on “gambling or betting.” As a result, the ministry is directly competing with the numerous online gambling websites

that have sprung up and entice users with attention-grabbing advertisements. Once in effect, the modified rules will apply to all

aspects of online gaming. MeitY has made the Information Technology Rules, 2021, draught changes available as part of the

process.

It is encouraging that the government has proposed creating a “Self-Regulatory Body” (SRO) to monitor gaming websites. All

online games on gaming websites must bear the SRO registration mark. In fact, it is the responsibility of the government to

prevent young people from becoming victims of online gambling sites. This is a nice place to start, and perhaps in the future a

regulating agency could keep an eye on online gaming and gambling companies’ operations. It is crucial to distinguish between

gaming and gambling, but the lines are blurry, and it would take rigorous investigation to sift out the undesirable activities.