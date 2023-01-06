Limiting online gaming

The government must set up a system to monitor online casinos that pose as
gaming portals.
One of the internet’s fastest-growing industries, online gaming has become extremely popular due to the allure of large prizes.
However, not every gaming website is the same. Some are actual gambling sites that pose as internet resources. As a reason, a
large number of unintentional users—mostly teenagers—are engaging in gambling without even realising it and incurring
significant financial losses. Online gaming is a sector that offers a lot of potential for Indian companies and is expected to grow
rapidly in the near future. India has one of the largest gaming markets in the world, with over 507 million active users. The
staggering size of the vertical is $2.6 billion, according to data provided by Interactive Media Venture Capital Fund Lumikai in its
most recent report. By 2027, it is anticipated that the domestic gaming market will have almost quadrupled to $8.6 billion. The
Indian government is currently taking action to ensure that “online games” comply with Indian regulations in order to safeguard
players from the negative impacts of gambling. When they are put into practise, their effectiveness will become apparent.
Recently, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was given responsibility for all issues relating to online
gaming (MeitY). New modifications that the government has recommended include reasonable limitations on “hosting,
displaying, uploading, publishing, transmitting, or sharing” any online game that is in violation of Indian law, including any
prohibition on “gambling or betting.” As a result, the ministry is directly competing with the numerous online gambling websites
that have sprung up and entice users with attention-grabbing advertisements. Once in effect, the modified rules will apply to all
aspects of online gaming. MeitY has made the Information Technology Rules, 2021, draught changes available as part of the
process.
It is encouraging that the government has proposed creating a “Self-Regulatory Body” (SRO) to monitor gaming websites. All
online games on gaming websites must bear the SRO registration mark. In fact, it is the responsibility of the government to
prevent young people from becoming victims of online gambling sites. This is a nice place to start, and perhaps in the future a
regulating agency could keep an eye on online gaming and gambling companies’ operations. It is crucial to distinguish between
gaming and gambling, but the lines are blurry, and it would take rigorous investigation to sift out the undesirable activities.
Limiting online gaming
The government must set up a system to monitor online casinos that pose as