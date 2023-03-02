Light snow at higher reaches, Jammu turns cloudy

Jammu Tawi, Mar 1: Some of upper reaches of Kashmir received fresh light snowfall and rains in plains, Meteorological Department has predicted more precipitation during next 24 hours. The weather turned cloudy in Jammu late evening on March 1, 2023.

MeT officials here said that upper reaches received light snowfall with ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district receiving 5-cm . They said that of rains lashed plains in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There are likely chances of more precipitation during the next 24 hours in J&K,” MeT officials said. “There will be mainly dry weather from March 3 to 7.”

They said Jammu recorded a low of 14.2°C against 13.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital.

Officials said Srinagar received 0.6mm of rain, Pahalgam 0.7mm, Kupwara 2.1mm, Jammu traces, Banihal 1.2mm and Bhaderwah 1.1mm while Gulmarg received 5cm of snowfall in 24 hours till 0830 hours.

MeT officials said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.4°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.9°C for the summer capital.

They said Qazigund recorded a low of 5.0°C against 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, they said, recorded a low of 0.6°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 4.1°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Officials said Kokernag recorded a low of 3.4°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the place.

Ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal at the skiing resort, they said.

In Kupwara town, they said, the mercury settled at 4.2°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal .

In Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 5.6°C and 3.6°C respectively, the official added.