Light rain, thundershowers likely in J&K in next 24 Hrs: MeT

SRINAGAR, Feb 20: was cloudy in Jammu and during the last 24 hours.However, the MeT office said on Monday that light rain/thundershowers are likely during the next 24 hours.

Light rain/thundershowers are likely in J&K during the next 24 hours, an official of the MeT department said.

Jammu had 15.5, Katra 13.6, Batote 9.1, Banihal 6.2 and Bhaderwah 7 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar had 5.3, Pahalgam 1.7 and Gulmarg 0.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today. In region, Drass had minus 1.3 and minus 2.2 as the minimum temperature. P1, 2 col

 

