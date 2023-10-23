Light Rain, Snowfall likely in J&K: MeT

SRINAGAR, Oct 22: Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Sunday predicted light rain or snowfall likely at scattered places over higher reaches of and during the next 24 hours.
The is cloudy at most places with a forecast of light rain or snow over higher reaches likely at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir today, it said.
The MeT office said the weather will remain partly to general cloudy on Monday and fair to partly cloudy with poor visibility in morning hours from October 24-27.
Light rain is likely at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir from October 28-29, while there is no forecast of any major rain or snowfall till October 27 in Jammu and Kashmir and , it said.
The MeT office also issued a weather advisory for not conducting harvesting and other outdoor activities today.
The minimum temperature recorded at Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was 6.6 degree Celsius, Qazigund 5.4 degree Celsius, Pahalgam 1.8 degree Celsius, Kokernag 6.0 degree Celsius and Gulmarg 3.2 degree Celsus, the MeT office said. (Agencies)

