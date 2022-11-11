Lifestyle diseases grip Indians at much younger age compared to West; expert

Chandigarh, Nov 11: “Today Indian youth is over overwhelmed by the overpopulation, lack of employment opportunities, rising inflation, declining social

support and cultural values as well as immense peer pressure to adopt lifestyle that exposes them to risk to health,”

Addressing an interactive session today on ‘current healthcare issues of concern affecting youngsters’, Dr. Deepak Puri, director cardiovascular

thoracic surgery at Max Hospital, Mohali emphasized that the management of health is rapidly evolving globally and includes physical, mental and social

wellbeing .

Social determinants of health are variable according to age, race, country, state , community, literacy and income, said Dr. Puri who is also a global

chairman of Cardiomersion.

He highlighted the reasons why Indians are being affected by lifestyle diseases like heart attacks and cancers at a much younger age compared to

the west.

He further revealed that most Indian youngsters are following a lifestyle which is adversely affecting their health. On one hand youngsters are

following a completely sedentary lifestyle with prolonged sitting while on the other hand others have adopted the gyming culture aggressively without

any assessment of their health status which is one of the reasons for the rising incidence of sudden heart attacks among youngsters.

Dr Puri said that there is a steep rise in suicidal rates among young population in the last decade. Emotional instability, academic pressures,

inadequate job opportunities, financial problems and relationship stress is having a devastating effect on Indian youth today . This has increased their

vulnerability to fall victim to addictions which is rapidly on the rise .

He also motivated youngsters to adopt a healthy lifestyle for stress relief instead of seeking pleasure from smoking , alcohol and drugs which not only

ruin their career but also have adverse effects on their health.