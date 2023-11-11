LIC announces Q2 FY24 and H1 FY24 Results for the period ended Sept 30, 2023

NL Corresspondent

Mumbai, Nov 11: The Board of Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (“LIC”) approved and adopted the standalone and consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30th, 2023. Below are key highlights of our standalone results. The Profit after Tax (PAT) for the half year ended September 30th, 2023 was Rs.17,469 crore. The current period profit includes an amount of Rs.13,768 crore (Net of Tax), pertaining to the accretions on the available solvency margin, transferred from Non – Par fund to shareholders account. The PAT for similar six month period ended September 30th,2022 was Rs.16,635 crore is not comparable since it included an amount of Rs.4,542 crore (Net of Tax) pertaining to the accretions on the Available Solvency Margin for the last quarter of FY 2021-22 which was transferred from Non-par fund to shareholders account on September 30th 2022.

In terms of market share measured by First Year Premium Income (FYPI) (as per IRDAI), LIC continues to be the market leader by market share in Indian life insurance business with overall market share of 58.50%. For six months ended September 30th , 2023, LIC had a market share of 40.35% in Individual business and 70.26% in the group business.

The Total Premium Income for six month period ended September 30th, 2023 was Rs. 2 2,05,760 crore as compared to Rs. 2,30,456 crore for the six month period ended September 30th 2022 during the previous year. The Total Individual Business Premium for the six month period ended September 30th, 2023 increased to Rs.1,34,783 crore from Rs.1,27,738 crore for the comparable period of previous year. The Group Business total premium income for six months ended September 30th, 2023 was Rs. 70,977 crore as compared to Rs 1,02,718 crore for six months ended September 30th, 2022.

A total of 80,60,725 policies were sold in the individual segment during the half year ended September 30th, 2023 as compared to 83,59,029 policies sold during the six months ended September 30th, 2022.

The Indian Embedded Value (IEV) as on September 30th,2023 has been determined as Rs. 6,62,605 crore as compared to Rs.5,44,291 crore as on September 30th, 2022 registering an increase of 21.74% over the previous year. The Solvency Ratio as on September 30th,2023 improved to 1.90 as against 1.88 on September 30th,2022

For the half year ended September 30th, 2023, the persistency ratio on premium basis for the 13th month and 61st month were 78.49% and 62.53%, respectively. The comparable persistency ratios for the corresponding half year ending September 30th , 2022 were 77.62% and 62.77% respectively.

For the half year ended September 30th, 2023, the persistency ratio on number of policies basis for the 13th month and 61st month were 66.80 % and 50.35%, respectively. The comparable persistency ratios for the corresponding half year ended September 30th,2022 were 65.21% and 51.61%, respectively. Therefore, the persistency has improved both on premium and number of policies basis for 13th month.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) increased to Rs. 47,43,389 crore as on September 30th, 2023 as compared to Rs. 42,93,778 crore on September 30th, 2022 registering an increase of 10.47 % year on year.

The Overall Expense Ratio for the half year ended September 30th, 2023 was 15.14% as compared to 16.69% for the half year ended September 30th, 2022.

The Yield on Investments on policy holders funds excluding unrealized gains was 9.06% for half year ended September 30th, 2023 as against 8.32% for half year ended September 30th, 2022.

The Net NPA in the policy holders fund was Rs. 8.77 crore as on September 30th,2023 as compared to Rs. 12.72 crore as on September 30th, 2022. Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC said – “ During the first six months of this financial year, we have been able to implement strategies successfully to enhance the share of Non-Par products in our overall individual business. The current VNB margins are an indicator of our initiatives delivering the objective of maintaining profitability as we change direction. We are conscious of the market dynamics in certain parts of our business and are working towards profit-oriented consolidation. The distribution mix is also more diversified with increase in share of Bancassurance and Alternate Channels. We continue to remain focused on creating higher Customer Value through Digital Innovations. We are thankful to all our stakeholders for their continued support.”