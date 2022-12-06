LGs Rolling Trophy Ganderbal, Anantnag Enter Semis

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Srinagar Dec 06: In the ongoing LGs Rolling Trophy, Ganderbal District sealed its place in Semifinals from Pool A at Pulwama while as Anantnag

district sealed its place for the semi-finals of the Trophy from Pool B at Anantnag.

In a scheduled match of the tournament played at sports stadium Pulwama, Baramullah won the match against the district team of Shopian. After

winning the toss Shopian decided to bat first and Scored 153 runs for 6 wickets, Saleem made 77 of 45 runs. In reply Baramulla won the match by 5

wickets as Muntazir was the top scorer with 77 runs of 55 balls. Muntazir Mir was declared man of the match for his magnificent 77 runs of 45 balls & 1

wicket.

In another match of the day played at Lelhar open field between Budgam and Ganderbal, Budgam after winning the toss decided to Bat first.

Budgam scored 172 runs for 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs as Tajamul scored 46 runs. Ganderbal achieved the target in the last over. Danish

Muzaffer was the top scorer from this side with 52 runs. Danish was declared man of the match for scoring 52 runs.

Commissioner Secretary Hospitality and Protocol Talat Parvez Ruhella, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer ul Haq Choudhary, SSP

Pulwama Gh Jeelani and some other senior District level officers visited the venue at Sports stadium Pulwama and interacted with the players.

While completing the Pool-B matches for LGs Rolling Trophy, two matches were played at two different venues in district Anantnag.

At Sports Stadium Mattan, the District team of Kupwara locked horns with the District team of Anantnag. Batting first Kupwara was

restricted to 152 runs in an allotted 20 overs game in which Junaid & Anwar were the top scorers from Kupwara, scoring 53 & 44 respectively, and from

the opponent side, Aamir & Tabraiz claimed 3 & 2 wickets respectively. In response to this Anantnag, boys responded very well. Tabraiz & Jasif Scored

40 in 18 balls & 36 runs respectively. The power-hitting of Tabraiz @Asif Mughal secured an easy win for District Anantnag and his brilliant

performance in the bowling of claiming 2 wickets helped him to win the title of Man of the Match. Pertinently District Anantnag has remained unbeaten

in this tournament and they have qualified for the Semi-Final stage of the tournament. The mega sports extravaganza is being organized by the

Department of Youth Services and Sports across J&K and more than 40 thousand youth are participating in the tournament. While congratulating the

twin Kashmir-based host district for conducting the inter-district matches most proficiently, Joint Director Kashmir of the Department Bashir Ahmed has

shared a note on the official WhatsApp group of the Trophy which reads as. “I express my gratitude to DYSSOs Pulwama and Anantnag for

successfully conducting the matches of LG Rolling Trophy despite several challenges, particularly the cold weather conditions in the valley. “