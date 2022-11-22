LG’s Rolling Trophy-2022 concludes at Jhelum Sports Stadium Baramulla

NL Correspondent

Baramulla, Nov 22: The District Level Inter Zonal Cricket tournament for men in 19 Yrs to 35 Yrs age group held under the aegis of

LG’s Rolling Trophy-2022 concluded today at Jhelum Sports Stadium, Baramulla.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar was the Chief guest at the valedictory event.

It is worth here to mention that this tournament has witnessed 40 matches with a participation of 18 teams across the district. A

final cricket match was played today between Zone Baramulla and Zone Sopore wherein the winner (Baramulla) team was given

Rs. 50k as cash prize and Rs. 20k to the runner up. After conclusion of the tournament, the DC interacted with the players and

complimented them for participating in the sports activities. She extended her appreciation for their outstanding performance in sports

and urged them to motivate others to inculcate sports habits in their lives.

She also congratulated officials and field staff of the organizing department for putting in best efforts to conduct the tournament

successfully.

The DC while highlighting the importance of organizing cricket tournament said that the youth are encouraged to take some time out

of their schedule to play their favorite sport and inculcate the habit of playing sports in daily life to keep themselves physically and

mentally fit.

She said that under the guidance of Lt Governor, special focus is being given to the development of sports infrastructure across the

district to provide world class facilities to the youth of the district.

Later, the Chief Guest presented trophies to the winner, 1st runner up and 2nd runner up teams and

also presented mementos to man of the matches and man of the series.