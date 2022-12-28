“LG’s Mulaqaat” Lt Governor interacts with citizens during Live Public Grievance Hearing

Jammu Tawi, December 27: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha heard
grievances of people and issued direction for their appropriate redressal
during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at the
Civil Secretariat today.
The Lt Governor sought details of complaints received on JKIGRAM
portal from the concerned deputy commissioners, senior officials and
directed for prompt redressal of grievances in a transparent and effective
manner.
The Lt Governor instructed all the Administration Secretaries and
DCs to ensure that all the online services are functioning efficiently and
benefits of the services reaching to the common man.
On the grievance of Yawer Mohi-ud-Din of Bandipora pertaining to
the sanctioning of Education assistance in favour of his son, the Lt
Governor directed the School and Higher Education departments to ensure
that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of the benefits of education
assistance.
While addressing a grievance of Sofyan Ahmed from Doda
concerning incomplete School Building at village Trankhal of Doda, the Lt
Governor directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner to ensure
remaining work is completed in a time-bound manner.
On the grievance of Bashir Ahmad from Golad, Mendhar, Poonch
regarding installation of Transformers, the DC Poonch was directed for
immediate resolution of the issue.
“The government schemes and departments should be accountable
for providing all the services needed by citizens without any interruption
and hassles", the Lt Governor said.
