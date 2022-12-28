“LG’s Mulaqaat” Lt Governor interacts with citizens during Live Public Grievance Hearing

Jammu Tawi, December 27: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha heard

grievances of people and issued direction for their appropriate redressal

during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at the

Civil Secretariat today.

The Lt Governor sought details of complaints received on JKIGRAM

portal from the concerned deputy commissioners, senior officials and

directed for prompt redressal of grievances in a transparent and effective

manner.

The Lt Governor instructed all the Administration Secretaries and

DCs to ensure that all the online services are functioning efficiently and

benefits of the services reaching to the common man.

On the grievance of Yawer Mohi-ud-Din of Bandipora pertaining to

the sanctioning of Education assistance in favour of his son, the Lt

Governor directed the School and Higher Education departments to ensure

that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of the benefits of education

assistance.

While addressing a grievance of Sofyan Ahmed from Doda

concerning incomplete School Building at village Trankhal of Doda, the Lt

Governor directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner to ensure

remaining work is completed in a time-bound manner.

On the grievance of Bashir Ahmad from Golad, Mendhar, Poonch

regarding installation of Transformers, the DC Poonch was directed for

immediate resolution of the issue.

“The government schemes and departments should be accountable

for providing all the services needed by citizens without any interruption

and hassles", the Lt Governor said.