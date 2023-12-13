LG unveils online booking for Vaishno Devi Ropeway to Bhairon ji

Jammu Tawi, Dec 12: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha inaugurated online booking facility for passenger ropeway from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to Bhairon ji for the convenience of the pilgrims.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the Shrine Board to provide better facilities and modern amenities to make the pilgrimage convenient and hassle-free.

The tickets for Passenger Ropeway are available through online portal www.maavaishnodevi.org which were earlier only available offline at the counters on first come first serve basis.

Initially, the online ceiling is 2000 tickets per day for the pilgrims and will be scaled up gradually in the coming months. This initiative of Shrine Board will not only facilitate the pilgrims but also reduce annual expenditure of Shrine Board.

The Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway has a carrying capacity of 800 persons per hour which remains operational for 8 -10 hours in a day.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over the appointment letter to renowned Para-archer Rakesh Kumar.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Para-archer on his appointment as an Assistant Coach in the Shrine Board Sports Complex. He said the remarkable performance of Sh Rakesh Kumar in the international events is a source of inspiration for many aspiring athletes.

The Lt Governor also released Panchang Calendar 2024 and diary of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board briefed the Lt Governor on the action taken report on recent decision of the Board including construction of new Vaishnavi Bhawan, establishment of medical college at Kakryal, passenger Ropeway from Tarakote to Sanhjichhat, widening of track from Sanjhichhat to Bhawan and new langar facility at Bhairon ji.

Members of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board including Dr. Ashok Bhan, Dr. Neelam Sareen, Suresh Kumar Sharma and Raghu K. Mehta; Padma Shri Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri, Member, SMVD Gurukul; Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor and senior official of Shrine Board were present.