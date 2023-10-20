LG to attend ‘Basohli Utsav’ on Oct 22

Jammu Tawi, Oct 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will attend the ‘Basohli
Utsav' on October 22 in Basholi town of Kathua district.
The 'Basohli Utsav' is being organised by Jammu Division of J&K government, Indira Gandhi National
Center for the Arts, Jammu Kashmir Cultural Academy and Vishwasthali Swara.
An official here on Thursday said that for the first time, ‘Basohli Utsav' is being organised in the town
which will host competitions like painting, speech, folk songs and folk dances for school and college
students.
The five-day long Utsav commenced today and it will conclude on October 23.
“Also, cultural events are being organized daily in the evening wherein the local artists will be
presenting traditional and folk songs, music and dance,” he added.
The main event of the festival is scheduled on October 22 to be attended by the Lieutenant
Governor Manoj Sinha.
Moreover, he said that a heritage gallery and a photo exhibition related to the heritage sites of the
area will also be organized, which will also be witnessed by the Lieutenant Governor.
All arrangements are in place for this first ever show, he added.