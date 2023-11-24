LG Sinha urges proactive measures for peak electricity demand

Jammu Tawi, Nov 23: Taking a review of the power supply situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday directed the officers that the team working on the ground must take proactive actions to meet peak electricity demand across the Union Territory.

Sinha was chairing a meeting on the overall power supply situation in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir here at Raj Bhawan.

The meeting was attended by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; H Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and other senior officials.

Detailed discussions took place on various aspects to meet the high electricity demand in both Kashmir and Jammu Division.

Sinha asked the Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, H. Rajesh Prasad, for strict compliance with curtailment plans, uninterrupted and quality power in 100 percent smart metered feeders, and timely replacement of damaged transformers to avoid any inconvenience to the people.

“The team on the ground must closely monitor the situation and take proactive actions to meet the peak electricity demand,” he said, and he also took an appraisal of the status of the installation of smart meters, manpower, and power infrastructure.