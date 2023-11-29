LG Sinha Presented With ‘Bharat Scouts & Guides Flag Sticker’ On Its Foundation Day Celebration

JAMMU, Nov 29: A delegation of J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides presented the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha with the sticker flag during the celebration of its Foundation Day here at Raj Bhawan today. Every year 7th November is celebrated as Foundation Day of Bharat Scouts and Guides and various events are observed throughout the month.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said, more than 63 lakh Scouts and Guides are inspiring example of unity in diversity of our nation and in the last seven decades they have strengthened the bond of friendship among youth.

He said: “J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides team is selflessly serving the society, contributing in capacity building and cultivating values like discipline and dedication to nation among youth and have displayed exemplary courage during relief operations.

Peace is the pre-requisite for development of a progressive society. Volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guides must spread the message of peace around the world, work with the spirit of social goodwill and contribute in the journey of Viksit Bharat.

Strong economy makes a nation stronger. India has emerged as 5th largest economy and our youth has an important role in achieving the goal of 3rd largest economy in the next four years”.

The Lt Governor asked the Scouts and Guides to move ahead with confidence and work on five goals- Act together to promote ancient values, contribute in the journey of Viksit Bharat, move together for nation's unity and integrity, educate youth about potential and challenges of modern technology, launch awareness campaign for environment protection.

“The dark phase of J&K had destroyed the future of our youth. Today, our youth are marching forward with new resolve to realize their aspirations. Now is the time for Scouts and Guides to embark upon the new goals and engage actively in social development and work for the cause of social equity,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Scouts selected for the President's Award and assured every support from the administration to further strengthen the Bharat Scouts & Guides movement in the UT of J&K.

He also interacted with the scouts who represented India during the recently held 25th World Scouts Jamboree held in South Korea and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

Subash Chander Chhibber, Director Youth, Services & Sports and Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts & Guides J&K, briefed the Lt Governor about the achievements and the ongoing activities of the organization.