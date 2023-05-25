LG Sinha Pays Obeisance At Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, Reviews Arrangements For Devotees

Srinagar, May 25: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple Tulmulla in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

“Paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani & prayed for welfare of one & all”, office of the LG said in a tweet.

He also reviewed the arrangements being made for the forthcoming auspicious occasion of Jyestha Ashtami for the intending pilgrims to visit Kheer Bhawani Temple.





The annual Mela Kheer Bhawani is being celebrated on Sunday May 8 and a large number of people including Kashmiri pandits are expected to visit Kheer Bhawani temple at Tulmulla to pay obeisance.

The Lieutenant Governor on the occasion also announced construction of Yatri Bhawan at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple to facilitate visiting devotees.

He also directed district administration and all government departments to work out a detailed project report for construction of Bhawan.





He also directed officials to ensure adequate logistic arrangements including power, water supply, essential commodities, medical services and other necessary arrangements for Kheer Bhawani Mela.