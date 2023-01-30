LG Sinha Launches QR-Code Based Labels Of 13 Different GI & Non-GI Registered Crafts Of J&K

JAMMU, JANUARY 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched QR-Code based Labels of 13 different GI & Non-GI registered crafts of J&K, today at Raj Bhawan. Congratulating the Artisan community, Handicraft Department and other stakeholders, the Lt Governor said the QR-Code Labels will help to authenticate the origin and quality of the crafts, improve the quality assurance in both national & international markets and benefit craftsmen, traders and exporters. “This is an important landmark in preserving and promoting priceless artistic and cultural heritage of J&K UT. QR-Code based mechanism would help in ensuring product quality, genuineness and boost global demand for J&K handmade products”, added the Lt Governor.Highlighting the need to make necessary interventions for brand positioning, the Lt Governor said, GI Tag, QR Code based label, packaging etc will make the Handicraft sector more productive, financially attractive and contribute to the growth of the handicraft industry and earnings of artisans. The Lt Governor also shared the vision of the government and the ongoing endeavours to promote local products for greater economic benefits to the artisan and the weaver communities of J&K. The administration has taken some important steps to boost Handloom & Handicraft sector in J&K UT through integrated development and export promotion. We are committed to provide all possible support for the development of this important sector, the Lt Governor said. The Lt Governor directed the Handicrafts department for product diversification, brand promotion and marketing strategy to connect buyers and artisans. He also emphasized on regular consultation of stakeholders, holding regular Buyer-Seller meets and promotion of Self-Help Groups and Artisans at various platforms.

A live demonstration of QR code scanning of the products was presented on the occasion.

The souvenirs of G20 featuring local crafts were also presented to the Lt Governor.

The products for which the QR-Code based labels launched today are Kashmir Pashmina, Kashmir Sozni, Kani Shawl, Paper Machie, Khatamband, Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving (GI Registered Crafts), and Namdah, Crewel, Chain-Stitch, Silverware, Filigree, Copperware and Willow Wicker (Non-GI Crafts). It was informed by the department that with today’s launch, J&K UT has become the first region in the country to issue QR (Quick Response) based labels for all its crafts. The process of getting GI registration for 10 other crafts is under process. Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh. Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; HoDs, senior officials and Artisans were present.