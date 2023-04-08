LG Sinha Inaugurates Tulip Garden At Sanasar, The First Such Park For Jammu Division

Jammu, Apr 8: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha inaugurated Tulip Garden at Sanasar, the first such park for Jammu Division, today. Congratulating the tourists and local residents on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the Garden spread over 40 Kanals with 2.75 Lakh Tulip Bulbs of 25 different varieties, situated amid lush green woods in Ramban district will provide major impetus to tourism & trade activities. Observing that the tourism potential of Jammu is unique in many ways, the Lt Governor said with breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, magnificent cuisine and warm hospitality, it can create a niche for itself on global tourism map and administration is committed to ensure all the necessary infrastructure & resources.

“As a “Tourism Mission” initiative 75 new destinations, 75 Sufi/religious sites, 75 new cultural, heritage sites and 75 new tracks are being developed in J&K UT to open up new economic avenues for fulfilling the aspirations of the people,” said the Lt Governor.

Development of water parks at twin cities of Jammu & Srinagar, establishment of cultural centres at Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri & Poonch will help in building local capacities, boost employment & favourable climate to entrepreneurship, he added. The Lt Governor said that today even small and remote villages are dreaming big and with ample opportunities, people-focused inclusive and sustainable development policies & availability of robust infrastructure, they are capitalizing on their immense resources to emerge stronger. There is no dearth of budget for development under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. All the citizens should work together for the progress of the society with a positive approach to build a modern, industrialised and prosperous J&K UT, the Lt Governor said. The administration is working for the Aam Aadmi & inclusiveness is in the centre of our journey to high growth. With participatory governance approach & people's cooperation we will create better future for the generations to come, he added.

The Lt Governor underscored that Hon'ble PM's Mantra of ‘Development as well as Heritage' is guiding us in this journey.

Today, J&K has become the most preferred tourist destination. ‘Caravan tourism' as well as development of unexplored destination will give new momentum to J&K's tourism growth, said the Lt Governor. The Lt Governor said that Rs 447 crore has been allocated to the tourism sector this year to develop J&K as a modern and smart tourist destination. Samba Fort, Hari Parbat and General Zorawar Singh Palace will also be renovated to revive the ageless cultural legacy, he added. The Lt Governor urged the people, PRI representatives and the youth to actively participate in the Gram Sabha meetings, being organized in all Halka Panchayats of Jammu Kashmir on 10th April to prepare development plan for the Gram Panchayats, he added. The Lt Governor said that the construction of the 2.5 km long road from Sana Village to Sanasar will be approved in two months. On the issue of playground, the Lt Governor said that the tender will be floated soon for developing Playground on the identified 50 kanal land in Ramban. He further assured that the sports infrastructure will be developed on Railway ground for the youth.

Dr. Shamshad Shan, Chairperson District Development Council Ramban, expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT administration for developing tourism sector of Ramban. Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department; Sh Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens; Sh. Mussarat Islam, DC Ramban, besides senior officers of UT administration and tourists in large numbers were present.