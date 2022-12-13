LG pays tribute to General Zorawar Singh on his Martyrdom Day

JAMMU, Dec 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today paid tribute to General Zorawar Singh on his Martyrdom Day.

“One of the greatest military commanders of the world, General Zorawar Singh made the country proud by his unparalleled bravery & military tactics. He will continue to inspire generations to come”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor was attending the event organized by General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust, to commemorate the martyrdom day of General Zorawar Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor threw light on the life and military campaigns of General Zorawar Singh. He is the embodiment of India’s strength and self-confidence. His valour, discipline, and devotion towards duty is a testimony that for the brave, nothing is impossible and infinite possibilities open up for the warrior, said the Lt Governor.

General Zorawar Singh is an icon for generations because his name evokes a strong feeling of love, reverence and sacrifice for the motherland, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor said, it should be our collective endeavour to fully recognise his contribution and significance in India’s history.

The historians, writers should pay attention to the historic accomplishment of true national hero, General Zorawar Singh and new generation must be reminded of his military campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, Tibet and immense contribution to the expansion of the Dogra Empire under Maharaja Gulab Singh ji, he added.The Lt Governor also spoke on the transformational journey of Jammu Kashmir.

Jammu Kashmir is marching into its golden age with core values of people-first and ideas and ideals of forefathers. General Zorawar Singh had envisioned a strong and prosperous J&K, in which every citizen can live a life of dignity and self- respect. We are committed to creating a prosperous and inclusive society, said the Lt Governor.The Lt Governor urged the people to discharge their responsibilities to accelerate the process of development.On the occasion, Ravinder Singh Jamwal, famous Sculptor and Anmol Bhadarwaj specially-abled Power-lifter were also felicitated by the Lt Governor.Devinder Singh Kaluria, Chairman, General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust; Diksha and Riya Kaluria, trustees of General Zorawar Singh Memorial Trust; Rajan Singh Happy, President Yuva Rajput Sabah; Ritu Singh; members of the trust and Yuva Rajput Sabha, and prominent citizens were present on the occasion at General Zorawar Singh Chowk.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor Jammu University; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Vivek Gupta, DIG; Rahul Yadav, Commissioner, JMC; Major General Goverdhan Singh; Brigadier Vijay Sagar, retired and serving Army personnel were also present.