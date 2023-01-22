LG Manoj Sinha To Chair High-Level Security Meeting Today

JAMMU, Jan 22: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will chair a high-level security meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Senior superintendent of police (SSPs) on Sunday after three blasts rocked Narwal on Friday, injuring ten people. Top officials from J&K police, the Indian Army, Intelligence agencies and civil administration will attend the meeting.
