LG Manoj Sinha To Chair High-Level Security Meeting Today

By Northlines -

, Jan 22: Jammu and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will chair a high-level security meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Senior superintendent of police (SSPs) on Sunday after three blasts rocked Narwal on Friday, injuring ten people. Top officials from J&K police, the Indian Army, Intelligence agencies and civil administration will attend the meeting.

