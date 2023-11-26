LG Manoj Sinha Pays Tributes To Martyrs Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

By Northlines -

, Nov 26: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has paid tributes to the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Remembering the martyrs of the terror attack he said:
“Humble tributes to all those who lost their lives in the heinous Mumbai terror attack of 2008. We'll always stand in solidarity with the bereaved families.
I salute the valour and dedication of our security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland”.

SHARE
Previous articleIndia Crushing Terrorism With All Its Courage: PM Modi
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR