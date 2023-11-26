LG Manoj Sinha Pays Tributes To Martyrs Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

JAMMU, Nov 26: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has paid tributes to the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Remembering the martyrs of the terror attack he said:

“Humble tributes to all those who lost their lives in the heinous Mumbai terror attack of 2008. We'll always stand in solidarity with the bereaved families.

I salute the valour and dedication of our security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland”.