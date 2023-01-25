LG Manoj Sinha Graces National Voters’ Day Celebrations

JAMMU, Jan 25: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha graced the 13th National Voters’ Day celebrations today at Convention Centre in Jammu. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the objective behind this celebration is to encourage our voters to participate in the democratic process.

“Active participation of people in electoral process is key to healthy democracy. Congratulations to the young voters who have enrolled recently,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said that this years’ theme of National Voters’ Day, “Nothing like voting, I vote for sure” reminds every citizen of their solemn duty towards the nation and democratic principles. On this occasion, let us take a pledge to keep the national interest paramount and rededicate ourselves to strengthen the democratic system, he added.

The Lt Governor said, exercising the ‘Right to Vote’ is the expression of one’s opinion which holds high value in the democracy. He called for upholding the democratic traditions of the country and the dignity of free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.

The Election Commission of India has gained global recognition for a strong & transparent system. The Election Commission is continuously enriching and strengthening the electoral process by using IT tools, conducting free & fair elections, educating voters and also sharing its expertise with other countries, said the Lt Governor. Despite all the challenges, as the world’s largest democracy rooted in democratic values, we have developed a robust structure which has strengthened inclusive development and fulfilling hopes & aspirations of the people, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also appreciated the election officials for their invaluable contribution in efficiently improving voter registration, enhancing voters’ participation, educating and motivating voters. The Lt Governor said under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the establishment of three-tier PRIs system and their participation in J&K’s developmental journey has truly empowered the common man. He urged all remaining eligible citizens in the UT of J&K to enrol themselves in the Electoral Rolls and exercise the rights bestowed by the Indian Constitution.

The Lt Governor also administered the National Voters’ Day pledge and distributed electronic voter ID cards to newly registered voters. On the occasion, Sh Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, through a video message, congratulated the people on National Voters’ Day. Anil Salgotra, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, J&K gave a detailed briefing on the statistics of registration of new voters in J&K and the successful completion of the Delimitation process. Earlier, the Lt Governor administered the National Voters’ Day Pledge to the officials of the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat and Special Security Force’s (SSF) personnel at Raj Bhavan. KK Sharma, State Election Commissioner, J&K; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, joined the celebrations of National Voters’ Day at Convention Centre.

Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, JMC; Bharat Bhushan, Chairman DDC Jammu, besides representatives of political parties and people in large numbers were also present.