LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Ramban Hotel Fire

SRINAGAR, May 4: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed grief over the loss of lives in fire accident at a hotel in Ramban. He has conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the kin of those who have died in accident and the injured.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to fire incident at a hotel in Sanasar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Lt Governor said. The Lt Governor has spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and directed him to render all assistance to the kin of victims.