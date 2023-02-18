LG Manoj Sinha Attends Rotary Club Jharkhand And Bihar’s Conference

CHANDIGARH : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended an event (District Conference 3250) organized by Rotary Clubs of Jamshedpur Steel City & Patna Mid-town at Zirakpur. The two clubs cover states of Bihar and Jharkhand with 4200 members. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the Rotary clubs in Jharkhand and Bihar are jointly executing major public welfare projects in health, sanitation, women empowerment, skill development & strengthening rural communities in the villages. He also said the Rotary’s members across the globe have a common objective of serving others and to create lasting change in the society. Our ideal of self-less service, enshrined in age-old tradition and culture, is universal. Public service, happiness of all and human dignity is edifice of our social values. Rotary Clubs are working with dedication and without any discrimination for well being of others. Service should be our life’s mission, he added. The Lt Governor appreciated the effort of the Rotary Clubs to address society’s pressing problems. He said the members, who are also the leaders from the professional, business community, have made an invaluable contribution in promoting peace, harmony, literacy and community development. Seva- Service is important in our cultural & spiritual traditions. Our social values teach us to be compassionate, caring & sensitive to others. Non-governmental organisations have a greater role in expanding & deepening these values and infuse sensitivity into public service, the Lt Governor said.

He said it is important to work for societal transformation by lifting others. “It is essential of social groups and individuals to come together and make contribution with values in the service of the people,” the Lt Governor observed. Villages and cities have a greater role in accelerating the development and realizing the vision of India becoming the third largest economy of the world. Youth must be empowered to become the growth engine of the country, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also called upon Rotary members to work with dedication against drug addiction. On the occasion, the Lt Governor also shared the steller journey of J&K’s progress, development and prosperity. In the last three years, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has reduced the development gap of seven decades. Tremendous development is taking place in sectors like industries, service sector, tourism, agriculture. The women, the deprived sections who had to face discrimination for decades, have gained new confidence. Today the youth of Jammu Kashmir have become a major contributor in nation building. One lakh crore rupees are being spent on infrastructure. New roads are being built in every corner of J&K. The dream of rail route from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is being realized, said the Lt Governor. Sanjeev Thakur, District Governor; Poonam Thakur, First lady; Presidents, office bearers and members of Rotary Clubs were present.