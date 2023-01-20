LG Lays Foundation Stone Of Transit Accommodation For PM Package Employees

SRINAGAR, Jan 20: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha laid foundation stone of Transit Accommodation for PM Package Employees at Zewan, Srinagar today.

The housing colony, under PMDP, is being constructed on 113 Kanals of land by R&B Department. It will have 39 blocks comprising of 936 flats.

The Lt Governor interacted with officials at the site and laid emphasis on timely completion of the project. He said the maximum PM Package employees are based in Srinagar and with the creation of this facility, their housing problem will be solved.

Earlier in the month of December, the Lt Governor conducted on-site inspection and took first hand appraisal of the ongoing construction work of Transit Accommodations for PM Package employees at Baramulla and Bandipora.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir; Nazim Zai Khan, Secretary to Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction were present on the occasion.