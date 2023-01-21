LG lays foundation stone of Transit Accommodation for Package employees

Srinagar, Jan 20 : Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha laid
foundation stone of Transit Accommodation for PM Package
Employees at Zewan, Srinagar on Friday.
The housing colony, under PMDP, is being constructed on 113
Kanals of land by R&B Department. It will have 39 blocks
comprising of 936 flats.
The Lt Governor interacted with officials at the site and laid
emphasis on timely completion of the project. He said the
maximum PM Package employees are based in Srinagar and
with the creation of this facility; their housing problem will be
solved.
Earlier in the month of December, the Lt Governor conducted on-
site inspection and took first hand appraisal of the ongoing
construction work of Transit Accommodations for PM Package
employees at Baramulla and Bandipora.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Pandurang K Pole,
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir;
Nazim Zai Khan, Secretary to Government, Department of
Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction
were present on the occasion.