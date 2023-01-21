LG lays foundation stone of Transit Accommodation for Package employees

Srinagar, Jan 20 : Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha laid

foundation stone of Transit Accommodation for PM Package

Employees at Zewan, Srinagar on Friday.

The housing colony, under PMDP, is being constructed on 113

Kanals of land by R&B Department. It will have 39 blocks

comprising of 936 flats.

The Lt Governor interacted with officials at the site and laid

emphasis on timely completion of the project. He said the

maximum PM Package employees are based in Srinagar and

with the creation of this facility; their housing problem will be

solved.

Earlier in the month of December, the Lt Governor conducted on-

site inspection and took first hand appraisal of the ongoing

construction work of Transit Accommodations for PM Package

employees at Baramulla and Bandipora.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Pandurang K Pole,

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir;

Nazim Zai Khan, Secretary to Government, Department of

Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction

were present on the occasion.