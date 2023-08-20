LG Launches Green Jammu And Kashmir Drive 2023-24 From IIM Jammu

– We are following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the J&K Administration is determined, committed to take stringent action against those associated with terror ecosystem or facilitating terrorist, secessionist activities: LG Sinha

– 360-degree security mechanism has been strengthened in Jammu Division and all efforts are being made by the security grid to eliminate the terrorists' support system: LG

– LG calls upon the Premier Education Institutions of J&K to take the lead in environmental protection campaigns

Green J&K Drive has become a major contributor to increasing J&K's green cover, strengthening our ecology and building a healthier society: LG

– In the last 3 years, we have been able to plant more than 4 crore saplings and target for this year is to plant 1.75 crore plants to ensure ecological security: LG Sinha

– Sustainable Development and Environment Conservation is our priority: LG Sinha

– It is in the interest of environment and our future generations to synergise development with the natural resources for sustainable development: LG

– We need to protect, preserve and restore our ecology, our biodiversity for sustainable living: LG Sinha

– It is high time we realize that our rights over natural resources are temporary. We have to respect and restore the delicate balance between economic development and conservation of forests and environment: LG

– LG highlights the key ecological conservation initiatives of the UT Administration

Protection of natural resources is in the DNA of our society, our culture. With the whole of government approach, we are making honest efforts to address the challenges of climate change: LG

– 17 Nagar Vans being established near cities and towns will enhance the green cover in Urban and Peri-Urban Areas to provide clean and healthy environment to the dwellers of Urban Centres: LG

– LG hands over cheques from Village Funds to members of Village Panchayat Plantation Committees

– Launches theme song of Green J&K Drive and Har Gaon Haryali; releases publications on Slope Stabilization, Green Slopes for Stable roads and Jan- Bhagidari-II

JAMMU, Aug 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Green Jammu & Kashmir Drive 2023-24 from IIM Jammu, today.

The Lt Governor planted a tree sapling in the Campus to mark the occasion. In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the Forests Department, IIM Jammu, Village Panchayat Plantation Committees and all the stakeholders for the launch of the mega plantation drive.

“Green J&K Drive has become a major contributor to increasing the green cover of J&K, strengthening our ecology and building a healthier society. In the last 3 years, we have been able to plant more than 4 crore saplings and the target for this year is to plant 1.75 crore plants to ensure ecological security,” the Lt Governor said. The Lt Governor highlighted the need to protect, preserve and restore ecology and biodiversity for sustainable living.

J&K has one of the most diverse forest areas in the country with 55% forest and green cover. It is in the interest of environment and our future generations to synergise development with the natural resources for sustainable development, he added. There is a saying that God forgives always, men forgive sometimes but nature never forgives. It is high time we realize that our rights over natural resources are temporary. We have to respect and restore the delicate balance between economic development and conservation of forests and environment, he said. At IIM Jammu, the Lt Governor shared the key initiatives of the UT Administration aimed at ecological conservation and protection of natural resources. “We are following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the J&K Administration is determined and committed to take stringent action against those associated with the terror ecosystem or facilitating terrorist, secessionist activities,” the Lt Governor said. 360-degree security mechanism has been strengthened in Jammu Division and all efforts are being made by the security grid to eliminate the terrorists' support system, he added. Speaking on the issue of Sarore Toll Plaza, the Lt Governor said that the concern of the people is genuine. I have discussed the issue with the Chairman NHAI and the matter will be resolved in the coming days, he added. Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Prof BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Forests; Roshan Jaggi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; PRI members; senior officials, faculty members of IIM Jammu and students were present.