LG hails Para Archers Sheetal, Rakesh & Coach

Jammu Tawi, Nov 08: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the Para Archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar at Raj Bhawan today. He also honored the Para Archers and Coach, Abhilasha Choudhary with Certificate of Excellence. Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Anshul Garg, CEO, SMVDSB also graced the occasion.

While Interacting with the prodigious Para Archers, the Lt Governor said their outstanding performance at 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China have inspired the youth and the entire Union Territory is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation.

The Lt Governor said the strong winner's instinct of Sheetal and Rakesh will popularize robust sports culture in J&K.