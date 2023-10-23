LG hails measures to promote Basohli Art and Craft

‘Reiterates commitment to provide all necessary assistance'

Basholi, Oct 22: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited Purthu and participated in the ongoing Basohli Mahotsav. He joined the large number of enthusiastic citizens to celebrate the rich heritage of Basohli.



He said the unique endeavour is aimed to promote workmanship of artists and weavers so that their priceless products are acknowledged and admired globally.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to provide all necessary assistance for promotion of Basohli paintings, Pashmina and other local niche products.

He said the uniqueness of Basohli manifests beautifully in world-famous paintings, which infused new dimensions to Pahari Art and created its own distinctive style and also a centre of other creative traditions including Pashmina wool, which is matchless and unique due to production process, delicate weaving and embroidery work on finished products and reflects exemplary skill and artistry, he added.

He said, both the exclusive products ‘Basohli paintings and Pashmina' have received GI registration to prevent counterfeiting and to ensure access to the global market.

Ramleela of Basohli must be publicized at a larger scale and regular fairs should be organized to attract more footfalls in the area, he said.

Responding to the demands projected by public representatives, the Lt Governor said the administration is sensitive to the development needs of the people. He said the Water Sports Centre at Basohli is ready and will be inaugurated soon.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released a Monograph on Vishwasthali and felicitated the local artists performing at Basholi Utsav.