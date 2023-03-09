LG greets on International Women’s Day

Tawi, March 8: Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha, has extended his  greetings and best wishes to all the women on the eve of   Women’s Day, which is observed every year on 8th March.

In a message the Lt Governor said: International Women’s Day is an  opportunity for us to renew our commitment to women empowerment. This  year’s theme DigitALL: Innovation and for gender equality,  gives us an occasion to celebrate their invaluable contribution in the  making of digital society and an opportunity to eradicate gender gap in  digital access and make it safer, inclusive and equitable.

Women have made invaluable contribution to the socio-economic  development of J&K UT. It is our collective responsibility to  encourage their participation at all levels in economic development and  create an ecosystem that ensures security, honour and respect of women  in society, said the Lt Governor.

Let us resolve to redouble efforts for equitable digital future and their active participation in nation building, he added.

