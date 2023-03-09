LG greets on International Women’s Day

Jammu Tawi, March 8: Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha, has extended his greetings and best wishes to all the women on the eve of International Women’s Day, which is observed every year on 8th March.

In a message the Lt Governor said: International Women’s Day is an opportunity for us to renew our commitment to women empowerment. This year’s theme DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality, gives us an occasion to celebrate their invaluable contribution in the making of digital society and an opportunity to eradicate gender gap in digital access and make it safer, inclusive and equitable.

Women have made invaluable contribution to the socio-economic development of J&K UT. It is our collective responsibility to encourage their participation at all levels in economic development and create an ecosystem that ensures security, honour and respect of women in society, said the Lt Governor.

Let us resolve to redouble efforts for equitable digital future and their active participation in nation building, he added.