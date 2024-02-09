LG for devising an effective scientific strategy for organic farming in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Feb 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday advised Agricultural scientists and technocrats to chalk out an effective scientific strategy for organic and integrated farming in Jammu and Kashmir.

LG, who inaugurated the 6th J&K agricultural science congress on “diversification of agriculture for self-reliant mountain agro-ecology” at Sheri-i-Kashmir University of Science and technology (SKUAST) here, directed agricultural universities to prepare a strategy for diversification, value addition, supply chain management and profitable market linkage for small and marginal farmers.

“The agri-scientists and technocrats should chalk out an effective scientific strategy for organic and integrated farming. Our farmers should be provided necessary handholding and guidance on Monoculture farming so that they could avail the benefits of this ‘Farming of Future'”, LG said.

He said the exchange of ideas and discussions among the experts on critical aspects of alternative agriculture systems, digital agriculture, start-up culture, advanced veterinary science, innovation, and data sciences will help in addressing the challenges and exploring opportunities in sustainable agriculture.

The Lt Governor emphasized on increasing awareness and dissemination of information on the benefits of crop rotation, digitization and precision farming tools among the farmers.

He also advised the rural action plan for innovation, technological advances, and digital agriculture to make rural communities accessible to the key flagship areas of the agriculture and allied sectors.