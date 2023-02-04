LG Flags-Off A Batch Of Students From Skuast-Jammu On An Exposure Cum Training Programme To Kansas State University, USA

Jammu, February 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off a batch of nine undergraduate students from SKUAST-Jammu today on an exposure cum training programme to Kansas State University, USA. The 60-day long capacity-building fellowship will expose the students to global learning ecosystem & industry establishment.The Lt Governor interacted with the students and congratulated them upon their selection to the fellowship.

The students will be visiting the Kansas State University under the Student Overseas Fellowship Programme of National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) funded by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) & World Bank.

The group includes undergraduate students of Faculty of Agriculture, School of Biotechnology and Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry from the Agriculture University. Prof. Nazir A. Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu and other associated faculty members were also present at Raj Bhavan.