LG felicitates, interacts with players at Jammu University

‘J&K realizing its true potential in sports’

Jammu Tawi, Mar 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha felicitated and interacted with players participating in 84th National & Inter State Table Tennis Championship at Gymnasium Hall, University of Jammu, on Wednesday.

The Lt Governor expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of sportspersons at national and international arena.

We truly admire the outstanding skills, courage, sacrifice and dedication of our sportspersons and committed to put the needs of the players first, added the Lt Governor.

“Big change always starts with a small step, this is what we learn from the sports. The energy of players, glory earned on the field is giving new impetus to development and our Sportspersons are playing a major role in social transformation & social integration”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor shared the milestones achieved in transforming the sporting ecosystem in Jammu Kashmir.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K is realizing its true potential in sports. New sporting icons are emerging in every discipline, all the barriers have been removed & youngsters from small towns & villages are achieving their dreams, said the Lt Governor.

We have been successful in providing state of the art infrastructure, facilities, coaching and opportunities to the young sportspersons of J&K to prove their mettle, he added.

The Lt Governor asked the young table tennis players to take inspiration from the likes of Sharath Kamal, Mouma Das and Manika Batra and bring laurels to the country in international championships.

“Don’t stop when you are tired. Stop when you are done. I call upon all the players to compete with the spirit of sportsmanship. Your aim should give new enthusiasm, new identity to the youth, and hope to the society and the nation,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said the presence of Arjuna Awardees, Khel Ratna & Dronacharya Awardees will surely raise the morale and confidence of the other players participating in the championship.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor and Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services and Sports also spoke on the occasion and enumerated the sports facilities and infrastructure developed in the last two years in J&K UT.

Around 900 players from across the country are participating in the championship.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu: Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports Council; members of Table Tennis federation, and prominent sports personalities were present on the occasion.