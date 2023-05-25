Srinagar, May 25: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to unfortunate incident in Kishtwar.
“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a tragic incident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones,” the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor has directed the Deputy Commissioner to provide all assistance to next of kin of deceased.
LG Condoles Loss Of Lives In Kishtwar
