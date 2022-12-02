LG chairs financial institutions meet

Jammu, Dec 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today

chaired a meeting of financial institutions, public sector

banks and government departments at the Civil

Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor directed banks and

the departments to work in close collaboration for

seamless credit flow to address the needs of industries,

youth, and farmers for their capacity building and

entrepreneurship development.

Sharing his views on the overall assessment of financial

inclusion led interventions and reaching out to

underbanked sections of rural economy, the Lt Governor

said that our collective efforts must strive towards

supporting sectors working as the power engines of our

economy.

Earlier, department-wise issues and analysis of banking

sector services were presented before the Lt Governor via

a PowerPoint presentation.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo,

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production

Department; Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary,

Industries & Commerce Department; Baldev Prakash,

MD& CEO, J&K Bank; Mandeep Kaur,

Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Rural

Development & Panchayati Raj; Sheetal Nanda,

Commissioner/Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Dr

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO, Mission Youth; Indu

Kanwal Chib, Mission Director, JKRLM; HODs, Heads and

representatives of several banks operating in the UT were

present.