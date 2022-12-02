LG chairs financial institutions meet

Jammu, Dec 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today
chaired a meeting of financial institutions, public sector
banks and government departments at the Civil
Secretariat.
During the meeting, the Lt Governor directed banks and
the departments to work in close collaboration for
seamless credit flow to address the needs of industries,
youth, and farmers for their capacity building and
entrepreneurship development.
Sharing his views on the overall assessment of financial
inclusion led interventions and reaching out to
underbanked sections of rural economy, the Lt Governor
said that our collective efforts must strive towards
supporting sectors working as the power engines of our
economy.
Earlier, department-wise issues and analysis of banking
sector services were presented before the Lt Governor via
a PowerPoint presentation.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo,
Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production
Department; Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary,
Industries & Commerce Department; Baldev Prakash,
MD& CEO, J&K Bank; Mandeep Kaur,
Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Rural
Development & Panchayati Raj; Sheetal Nanda,
Commissioner/Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Dr
Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO, Mission Youth; Indu
Kanwal Chib, Mission Director, JKRLM; HODs, Heads and
representatives of several banks operating in the UT were
present.