LeT militant shot dead in Pulwama gunfight

Srinagar, Dec 1: Security forces shot dead a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in an encounter that raged in Pulwama district, police said.

The encounter broke out during a cordon and a search operation launched by joint forces in Arihal village of Pulwama following an input about militant presence on Thursday.

“During the search operation, the joint team encountered indiscriminate firing from the hiding terrorist. The security forces effectively retaliated, leading to an encounter,” a police spokesman said.

“In the ensuing exchange, the terrorist, identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie, son of Mohd Ayoub Alie, a resident of Pinjoora Shopian, associated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT, was neutralised, and his body was recovered from the encounter site.”

Police records indicate his involvement in several terror-related crimes in Shopian.

“Significant incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two magazines, five RDS, and two grenades, were seized from the encounter site. All recovered items are now part of the case records for further investigation,” the spokesman said.

A case under relevant provisions of law has been registered, and the investigation taken up.

Police requested the general public of the area not to approach the encounter site until the area is thoroughly sanitized and cleared of any potential explosive materials.