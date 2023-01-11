LeT militant associate arrested along with heroin, cash

SRINAGAR, Jan 10: J&K police on Tuesday arrested a suspected militant associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba in

Srinagar along with drugs and cash.

Police said the militant associate of LeT Farzan Farooz of Pampore was arrested on a naka along with

heroin and cash.

"One Terror associate of LeT namely Farzan Farooz S/o Farooz Mir R/o Pampore arrested on a naka.

Proceeds of terror worth Rs 9,95,000, 450 grams of heroin, letter pads of LeT, Matrix sheets, Bike etc

recovered," a police tweet said. A case was registered in Police Station Kothibagh in sections of UAPA

and NDPS.